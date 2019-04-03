WATCH | Mongameli Bobani laughs off questions about Hawks raid

Mayor Mongameli Bobani laughed hysterically as a reporter of The Herald asked him about the raid on his office and home on Tuesday.

Bobani said he would have a press conference at 12pm to speak on the matter.

“There will be no further comment,” he said.

Bobani’s office and home were raided by the Hawks on Tuesday in the presence of his legal representatives.

In the swoop, the Hawks seized cellphones and a laptop belonging to Bobani’s wife.

It is the second raid in six months.