KZN cops granted R10,000 bail each following bribery allegations

Three police officers attached to the KwaZulu-Natal taxi violence unit have been granted bail of R10,000 each following their appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

WO Madoda Mhlongo, 51, WO Siyabonga Mabhida, 45, and Sgt Prince Shezi, 44, are facing charges of corruption, said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The trio is accused of demanding and receiving R200,000 from two alleged suspects they claimed to be investigating in connection with violence in the province's taxi industry.

"They were granted R10,000 bail each and case was postponed to August 6," said Mulaudzi.

The three officers were bust after taking delivery of the cash bribe at a mall in Pinetown on Friday.