Taking over the helm of Sars will be a daunting task‚ new commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Thursday.

“Naturally one enters into the job with a mixture of excitement‚ but also an awareness of the fact that this is a daunting task that will require all the help I can get‚” he said in an interview with SAfm.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced Kieswetter’s appointment on Wednesday.

The National Treasury said in a statement that Kieswetter “emerged as the strongest candidate” from shortlisted applicants Mark Kingon‚ Nathaniel Mabetwa‚ Sunita Manik‚ Gene Ravele and Nazrien Kader.

An interview panel, chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel, was appointed in February to recommend a new Sars boss to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The EFF on Wednesday questioned the interview process‚ calling it nepotistic and corrupt.

It said Manuel was related to and a friend of Kieswetter.

Manuel had recused himself from Kieswetter’s interview because they were still friendly, Mboweni said.

Manuel threatened to take legal action if the EFF did not retract its statement.

He said on Thursday he would not be “abused by schoolyard bullies”.

“Whilst they [EFF] are free to hold their warped political views about a Sars commissioner for whatever reason, they have no right to libelous or racist views,” he said. - TimesLIVE