Lights stay on after Makana deal clinched
The lights in Makhanda will stay on for now after Eskom and Makhanda residents and businesses put together a high court-sanctioned plan to force the Makana municipality to pay its massive and overdue debt to the power utility.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.