‘Pankie’ Sizani expected to know her fate on Friday

Judgment in the protracted fraud case involving former early childhood development district co-ordinator for the Eastern Cape education department Portia “Pankie” Sizani began in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday morning.

After spending almost five hours delivering his judgment, magistrate Mputumi Mpofu adjourned the matter to Friday, when he is expected to finalise his ruling.

“I will evaluate the evidence and close the judgment tomorrow [Friday],” Mpofu said.

In the judgment, Mpofu relayed, in minute detail, evidence presented by the state, which included a number of statements and affidavits as well as witness testimony.

Sizani, the wife of South Africa’s ambassador to Germany, Stone Sizani, faces 16 counts of fraud and 10 counts of money laundering.

She pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Since her first court appearance back in 2013, Sizani has been acquitted on five of the initial 15 charges of money laundering.

It is alleged that between 2009 and 2010, while working for the education department, Sizani siphoned off more than R1.2m after creating “ghost teachers” and pocketing their salaries.

On Thursday, Mpofu found that evidence led by the state was in line with the constitution in terms of conducting a fair trial after Sizani’s defence claimed it had not been supplied with all the relevant documents and evidence.

The missing documents included the CVs of the teachers Sizani allegedly used in her scheme.

“[This claim by the defence] was making a mountain out of a molehill. All the evidence of the state is admissible,” he said.

During her testimony, Sizani admitted she had signed all the assumption-of-duty forms for the alleged teachers on behalf of the district director.