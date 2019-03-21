'You want the lights back on, vote out ANC,' Mmusi Maimane tells voters

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday took full advantage of the power crisis engulfing the country by urging voters to snub the ANC on May 8.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Maimane said SA had a choice to either save Eskom or lose the country.

He was speaking after unveiling the DA's latest poster on Eskom outside its head office at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill.

The poster, facing the entrance of Megawatt Park, simply says: "Keep the lights on."

"The ANC thinks of itself as a party that must be absolved of responsibility of load-shedding. They brought it to our country, they looted," said Maimane.

"If you want to keep the lights on, remove the ANC," said Maimane.