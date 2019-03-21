Announcing the plan for the new directorate in February‚ Ramaphosa said it would focus on evidence that had emerged from the Zondo commission and other inquiries.

“The directorate will bring together a range of investigatory and prosecutorial capacity from within government and in the private sector under an investigating director reporting to the NDPP‚” he said at the time.

Diko said the new directorate would investigate common-law offences including fraud‚ forgery‚ uttering‚ theft and any offence involving dishonesty.

It would also investigate statutory offences such as the contravention of acts relating to finance‚ intelligence‚ organised crime‚ combating of corrupt activities‚ municipal and public finance management acts.

Aside from allegations from the Zondo commission‚ Diko said the directorate would also probe unlawful activities relating to the Nugent commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance and also the Mpati commission which is probing allegations of impropriety regarding the Public Investment Corporation.