Cheryl Zondi: I get panic attacks, but I owe it to nation to testify again

There are people waiting for her to give up, but she refuses to do so, Cheryl Zondi said on Tuesday morning.

Speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg on the way forward for her after the judge in her rape trial recused himself, Zondi said she is more determinded than ever to see the case through.

"It was extremely difficult and antagonising the first time around and I anticipate that it will be worse the second time around."

Judge Mandela Makaula officially recused himself on Friday because his wife owned a guesthouse where state witnesses in the case stayed.

"I have a responsibility to the nation that has supported me from beginning. I have the responsibility to live up to the confidence this nation has in me. There are people who are waiting for me to give up but I will not give up."

Zondi said when she decided to publicly come out about her sexual abuse, allegedly at the hands of self-proclaimed pastor Timothy Omotoso, she waived her right to remain anonymous. She admitted she underestimated the impact. "It was obvious that South Africa has never seen a rape case unfolding in realtime. I went to bed and next morning my name and pics all over social media, radio. I was traumatised, feeling like I was on trial."