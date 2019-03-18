Give us answers on Steinhoff saga, parliament demands

Parliament wants crime-fighting authorities to explain what progress they have made in acting against those involved in the "biggest corporate scandal the country has ever faced".

Several parliamentary committees - including the standing committees on finance and on public accounts, as well as the portfolio committees on trade and industry, and public service and administration - are expected to be briefed on the Steinhoff scandal on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement issued on Monday, parliament said that the main aim of Tuesday’s meeting was to ''establish from the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority and the relevant regulatory bodies what progress these institutions have made in acting against those accused of wrongdoing since the committees' latest meeting in September last year".

The JSE, the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission, the Financial Services Conduct Authority and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors will be among those presenting evidence to the joint committees.

Finance standing committee chair Yunus Carrim said: "This is, after all, the biggest corporate scandal the country has ever faced and we want to see decisive action. Not words of action, but action."