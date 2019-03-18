Ex-pupil’s bid to sue school fails
In his judgment handed down on Friday, judge Jeremy Pickering found that Gora had failed to prove that either the school, the Kingswood College Council or its trust were responsible for his injury.
In his judgment handed down on Friday, judge Jeremy Pickering found that Gora had failed to prove that either the school, the Kingswood College Council or its trust were responsible for his injury.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.