'Some of us were worried for our lives': Mcebisi Jonas tells state capture inquiry

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas told the state capture inquiry on Friday that he and other members of the National Treasury were "worried for their lives" due to the political hostility towards them.

Jonas, who is appearing before the commission for the second time, described how the political landscape in the country "over the past 10 years" affected the Treasury.

"You have many government departments. Treasury is probably the only government department where it is constitutionally determined what its role should be … There is an ever-existing possibility of people raising concerns on the implications of the Treasury on their work," he said.