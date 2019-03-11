SOCIAL WORKER
OOSTERLAND CHILD AND YOUTH CARE CENTRE
-Despatch-
Applications are invited for a:
SOCIAL WORKER
Requirements:
* Relevant qualifications
* Registered at SACSSP
* At least 3 years social work experience
* Fluent in Afrikaans
* A code 08 unendorsed driving license
* Willingness to be on standby after hours according to duty roster
Enquiries:
Annemie Olivier
TEL: (041) 933-1120
Please forward your CV, maximum 2 pages, highlighting relevant experience to:
Social work & Operations Manager, P.O. Box 206, Despatch, 6219 or fax (041) 933-1207 or e-mail to socialwork.oosterland@gmail.com
Closing date:
22 March 2019
Oosterland CYCC strives to promote equal opportunities as set out in the requirements of the Employment Equity Act
Oosterland reserves the right not to fill the position
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted