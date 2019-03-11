OOSTERLAND CHILD AND YOUTH CARE CENTRE

-Despatch-

Applications are invited for a:

SOCIAL WORKER

Requirements:

* Relevant qualifications

* Registered at SACSSP

* At least 3 years social work experience

* Fluent in Afrikaans

* A code 08 unendorsed driving license

* Willingness to be on standby after hours according to duty roster

Enquiries:

Annemie Olivier

TEL: (041) 933-1120

Please forward your CV, maximum 2 pages, highlighting relevant experience to:

Social work & Operations Manager, P.O. Box 206, Despatch, 6219 or fax (041) 933-1207 or e-mail to socialwork.oosterland@gmail.com

Closing date:

22 March 2019

Oosterland CYCC strives to promote equal opportunities as set out in the requirements of the Employment Equity Act

Oosterland reserves the right not to fill the position

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted