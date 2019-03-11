Northern Cape man in court for rape of seven-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl while she was in the care of his mother.

The incident took place in Loopeng village, near Kuruman in the Northern Cape, on Sunday March 3.

The young girl told her mother "about the traumatic incident of being raped by the suspect, who was known to her," said provincial police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

Officers from the John Taolo Gaetsewe cluster's family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit arrested the suspect on Saturday.

He will face a charge of rape in the Kuruman Magistrate's Court.

Ramatseba added that SAPS would continue "to condemn these barbaric criminal actions" and to "work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and removed from society".