Mampintsha granted bail R2,000 bail

Gqom musician Mandla Maphumulo known as Mampintsha has been granted bail of R2,000.

Maphumulo appeared at the Pinetown Magistrate’s court shortly after handing himself over at the Westville Police Station.

The musician and record label owner is facing a case of common assault after his girlfriend Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane laid a charge against him on Monday.

Babes Wodumo was on Sunday seen on an Instagram live video – which was later deleted – being assaulted both physically and verbally by Mampintsha.

Maphumulo has since laid a counter-charge against her.

As part of his bail conditions, Maphumulo has been ordered to not have any contact with Simelane.

He is expected back in court on May 15.