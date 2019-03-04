News

WATCH | Video of Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo goes viral

Warning: video contains scenes of violence

By Zamandulo Malonde - 04 March 2019
  • WARNING: This video contains scenes of violence which may disturb sensitive viewers.

Social media went into overdrive on Monday morning when a video which apparently showed South African musician Mampintsha assaulting Wololo singer Babes Wodumo went viral.

The video clip comes nine months after Metro FM presenter Masechaba Ndlovu broke the news of the star's alleged abuse at the hands of her beau Mampintsha during a radio interview with Wodumo.

At the time, the information divided social media with some users bashing the presenter for "ambushing" Wodumo to  increase ratings for her show while others attacked the acts Mampintsha was accused of and urged everyone to focus on the alleged assault. 

In what looked like an Instagram live video  on Wodumo' account on Sunday night, the couple can be heard arguing before Mampintsha slaps her around her head while she sobs.

The video has caused outrage on social media, seeing the hashtags #Mampintsha #Babes #Masechaba and #Woduma in which the public, including celebrities express their rage, top the trends list.

SA minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was among those who condemned the incident, encouraging Babes to press  charges.

"We're absolutley horrified by the actions of Musician Mapmpintsha @MampintshaNuz caught on video where he brutally abuses Internationally celebrated Artist @BABESWODUMO. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on @BABESWODUMO to immediately press charges against him," he tweeted.

"@GovernmentZA will never tolerate gender-based violence. It is informed by a twisted logic of patriarchal power relations in society. We call on all South Africans to isolate the perpetrators & to fight & defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism," he continued  in another tweet.

The incident has reignited the debate on whether Masechaba was right to expose the alleged abuse or not.

