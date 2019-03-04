WATCH | Video of Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo goes viral
Warning: video contains scenes of violence
- WARNING: This video contains scenes of violence which may disturb sensitive viewers.
Just now on Instagram this live broadcast of Mampintsha beating Babes Wodumo😳 pic.twitter.com/IwfHWOiST8— Zakhele Mtolo (@Zakhele) March 3, 2019
Social media went into overdrive on Monday morning when a video which apparently showed South African musician Mampintsha assaulting Wololo singer Babes Wodumo went viral.
The video clip comes nine months after Metro FM presenter Masechaba Ndlovu broke the news of the star's alleged abuse at the hands of her beau Mampintsha during a radio interview with Wodumo.
At the time, the information divided social media with some users bashing the presenter for "ambushing" Wodumo to increase ratings for her show while others attacked the acts Mampintsha was accused of and urged everyone to focus on the alleged assault.
In what looked like an Instagram live video on Wodumo' account on Sunday night, the couple can be heard arguing before Mampintsha slaps her around her head while she sobs.
The video has caused outrage on social media, seeing the hashtags #Mampintsha #Babes #Masechaba and #Woduma in which the public, including celebrities express their rage, top the trends list.
SA minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was among those who condemned the incident, encouraging Babes to press charges.
"We're absolutley horrified by the actions of Musician Mapmpintsha @MampintshaNuz caught on video where he brutally abuses Internationally celebrated Artist @BABESWODUMO. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on @BABESWODUMO to immediately press charges against him," he tweeted.
"@GovernmentZA will never tolerate gender-based violence. It is informed by a twisted logic of patriarchal power relations in society. We call on all South Africans to isolate the perpetrators & to fight & defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism," he continued in another tweet.
1. We're absolutley horrified by the actions of Musician Mapmpintsha @MampintshaNuz caught on video where he brutally abuses Internationally celebrated Artist @BABESWODUMO. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on @BABESWODUMO to immediately press charges against him pic.twitter.com/K7W1cyO0aO— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 4, 2019
Mampintsha needs to be stopped. I hope they make an example out of him so every man knows that hitting a woman is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. My heart breaks for Babes. 💔— #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 4, 2019
Dear @SAPoliceService please can we make an example out of Mampintsha. SA women need to know that abuse will no longer be tolerated...— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) March 4, 2019
Thy video is probably just the tip of the ice berg. I’m now thinking of what Babes went through after that metro fm interview. Mampintsha needs to be charged and arrested. I pray she has strength see it through.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) March 4, 2019
I’m not exactly sure what the law says, but can’t @SAPoliceService arrest Mampintsha first just because a crime was committed and there’s proof, even if Babes hasn’t pressed charges? Babes needs support to know we have her back, I hope she presses charges and leaves,And heals.— #ThandwaNdim (@AmandaBlackSA) March 4, 2019
The incident has reignited the debate on whether Masechaba was right to expose the alleged abuse or not.
I remember vividly when @tebogoditshego Tweeted this about Mampintsha and @BABESWODUMO when @MasechabaNdlovu exposed the abuse. pic.twitter.com/gejPBhczkq— Thandi Zondi (@IbrahimZondi) March 4, 2019
Babes must be protected she was courageous to expose this monster clearly he is used to beating her up.Masechaba u did your part this is more than abuse babes was in mampintshas corner for wrong reasons today she's free.— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) March 4, 2019
First off, fuck Mampintsha! I said it then & I’ll say it now. He needs to be arrested & I hope it happens today. For those that keep asking though, this doesn’t change a damn thing about how Masechaba handled that situation. That sh!t was wrong too.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) March 4, 2019
