WATCH | Video of Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo goes viral

At the time, the information divided social media with some users bashing the presenter for "ambushing" Wodumo to increase ratings for her show while others attacked the acts Mampintsha was accused of and urged everyone to focus on the alleged assault.

In what looked like an Instagram live video on Wodumo' account on Sunday night, the couple can be heard arguing before Mampintsha slaps her around her head while she sobs.

The video has caused outrage on social media, seeing the hashtags #Mampintsha #Babes #Masechaba and #Woduma in which the public, including celebrities express their rage, top the trends list.

SA minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was among those who condemned the incident, encouraging Babes to press charges.

"We're absolutley horrified by the actions of Musician Mapmpintsha @MampintshaNuz caught on video where he brutally abuses Internationally celebrated Artist @BABESWODUMO. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on @BABESWODUMO to immediately press charges against him," he tweeted.

"@GovernmentZA will never tolerate gender-based violence. It is informed by a twisted logic of patriarchal power relations in society. We call on all South Africans to isolate the perpetrators & to fight & defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism," he continued in another tweet.