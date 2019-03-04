Ramokgopa visits ex Esidimeni patients

For about two years Georgie van der Merwe lived with his niece in Lenasia, southern Johannesburg, without the Gauteng department of health knowing his whereabouts.

Van der Merwe is one of the five Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients who were located by the department in the past two weeks. Yesterday, Van der Merwe, 60, enjoyed a light meal with health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa as the department celebrated some progress in the country's biggest tragedy since democracy.

Ansley Keysern, who is married to Van der Merwe's niece Narisha Poonen, said his condition has improved since moving in with the family.

"It has been two years now since we have been living with Georgie. He had been living with his sister . but she passed away.

"Unfortunately, the department did not know where he was all this time until recently.

"At first he was very bad. He was not well. He had some bruises. Since he came back he is fine. He is eating well and he's taking his medication."