Man, 22, stabbed to death in Greenfields

Mystery surrounds the murder of a 22-year-old man in Greenfields, after he was stabbed on Sunday.

The body of the 22-year-old was found in Greenfields on Sunday at about 5:30am, police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said.

The man died from a fatal stab wound to the neck.

“At the moment no statements have been taken as there were allegedly no witnesses to the incident.

"Nothing was stolen and there is no further details surrounding the incident,” he said.

A case of murder is being investigated, no arrest have been made yet.