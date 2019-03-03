This was not first time 'resurrected' Brighton Moyo was recipient of a 'miracle', friend claims

A lawyer representing Alleluia Ministries has denied allegations that the "resurrected" Brighton Moyo has been paid before to participate in "miracles".

He was responding to several colleagues and friends of Moyo's who said that he had told them it was not first time he had played a starring role in showcasing miracles.

Initially dubbed "Elliot", the man who was apparently resurrected by controversial Sandton pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries a week ago had on a previous occasion been "healed" from being confined to a wheelchair, a colleague of his said.

"He arrived in a wheelchair and was hit by a stick to prove that he can’t feel anything on his legs. He sat still while receiving the beating and, after a prayer, he stood from the wheelchair and it appeared as if he had been healed," said the colleague, who said he was told this by Moyo.

Fearing retribution from the church, the colleague asked that his name be withheld.

He said: "Brighton told us that he did this for extra money to be able to support his two children and wife. For the wheelchair act, he did mention he was paid R1,500."