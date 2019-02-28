Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema serves some serious dance moves

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 28 February 2019
EFF leader Julius Malema's dance moves show he's more than a politician.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

EFF President Julius Malema is known for being a passionate politician who speaks his mind, but it turns out he also has moves for days.

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of the late Nelson Mandela, set Twitter on fire on Wednesday when  she shared a lighthearted video of Malema pulling some serious dance moves, a blend of the iconic Madiba jive and the vosho.

Malema was getting down to DJ Sumbody’s jam, Monate Mpolaye.

Mandela captioned the video: “It is alleged that you have Tata’s dance moves,” and tagged Malema, who responded with a laugh.

 It’s not clear when or where the video was taken, but it has been viewed more than 72,000 times.

