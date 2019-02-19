Chaos as Metro police and member of public arrest taxi driver

PREMIUM

A metro police officer and a member of the public described how they risked their lives as they got “bumped” by a taxi driver trying to escape being arrested after an alleged traffic offence in Heugh Road, Walmer. Chaotic scenes played out for metro police officer MajorGeneral Frik Terblanche and medical sales rep Justin Ryan as they tried to effect the arrest.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.