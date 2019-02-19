Strike threat over return of Livingstone Hospital bosses

Managers allowed back but unions vow to chase them away

Unions have threatened a renewed strike at Port Elizabeth’s Livingstone Hospital after six managers suspended three months ago amid allegations of misconduct have been allowed to return to work on Monday next week, following an arbitration hearing. The ruling was made by the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council, which questioned why the provincial health department had allowed the suspensions to continue for so long and why it had failed to provide any details of its...

