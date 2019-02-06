Pupils suffer as staff protest over unpaid overtime
Close to 300 pupils housed at St Thomas school for the Deaf are spending weekends without professional care in the midst of a staff go-slow. They are being looked after by eight extended public works programme (EPWP) workers. School governing body chair Simphiwe Mfengwana said the work-to-rule labour action by the support staff at the school situated between King William’s Town and Stutterheim has been caused by non-payment of overtime monies by the department of education since 2013.
