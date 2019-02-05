News

After gran’s plea to Cele, little girl allegedly raped

By Bhongo Jacob - 05 February 2019

Only days after an East London grandmother told police minister Bheki Cele that there was too much crime in her area, her six-year-old grandchild was raped.

