After gran’s plea to Cele, little girl allegedly raped
Only days after an East London grandmother told police minister Bheki Cele that there was too much crime in her area, her six-year-old grandchild was raped.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.