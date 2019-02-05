A quirky take on news to floor you

PREMIUM

When it comes to keeping abreast of the very latest breaking news, Webster’s Flooring in Port Elizabeth is no walkover. In fact, the Walmer business has, for the past 15 years, diligently provided motorists and passersby in Main Road with a smorgasbord of snappy headlines – each of them reflecting owner Garth Webster’s quirky take on daily headlines and stories from The Herald, and other major news events.

