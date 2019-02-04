Controversial Bay fish farm back in pipeline with four zones identified

The proposed controversial Algoa Bay fish farm is back on the agenda, with the government now identifying four potential zones in Nelson Mandela Bay. Round two of discussions on fish farming, also known as Aquaculture Development Zones, is back on the table after a recent document showed the state had identified four commercial fish farming sites.

