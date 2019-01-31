Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa

He said all the receipts, invoices and paperwork for special projects were handed to Agrizzi on completion of each project. Le Roux and his team used unbranded vehicles and wore plain clothes when carrying out the work.

Project Blouberg

Le Roux detailed the work done on Project Blouberg, a property belonging to environment affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane in Krugersdorp. He said upgrades were done to the property in 2013 and Bosasa carried out regular maintenance up to 2017.

"We did the electric fence, the CCTV system, the generator, the distribution board, the pool pump and we also had to do a garden clean-up," Le Roux said.

"What we had done was we got the electric fence working first. Then we tackled the CCTV side of things. I had to get an independent electrician to sort out the generator. We replaced the distribution board in the swimming pool area ... The garden clean-up was once-off."