WATCH | Heartless driver keeps showing off after spinning car hits pedestrian

A video showing a driver hitting a pedestrian while spinning his car - then continuing to show off - has gone viral. Police are aware of the footage but need the public's help to identify the driver and his hapless victim.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, had over 23,000 views by Thursday afternoon.

The 30-second clip shows the driver of a white VW Golf with a Gauteng number plate revving his vehicle with his wipers in motion, despite there being no rain in sight.

A crowd starts to gather and soon thereafter, the driver puts his foot on the accelerator. Seconds in, two men walking on the other side of the road appear in the shot.

The rear end of the spinning vehicle hits one of the pedestrians, sending him flying into the air. He lands onto the tar road a few metres away from the impact point and remains lying motionless on the road.