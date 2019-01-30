Two men tortured, killed and buried under bed in Jeppe shack

Police are asking the public to help track down two suspects who allegedly beat two men to death before burying them inside a shack in the Johannesburg suburb of Jeppe.

Police spokesperson Capt Richard Munyayi said on Wednesday that officers were alerted on Tuesday by a neighbour who suspected foul play.

When police arrived at the shack, everything at first appeared to be in order.

"The shack was cleaned up, everything was in order like in a normal household … but the complainant and other neighbours were certain that something had happened to the two men," said Munyayi.

The two men had been beaten up for several hours, with the perpetrators questioning them about the whereabouts of a firearm, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to the police.

Munyayi said a K9 unit was summoned to the scene where sniffer dogs made straight for a bed.

The bed was moved to reveal a "gruesome discovery", Munyai said.

The two male perpetrators - who are on the run - allegedly dug a shallow grave into which they placed the bodies and covered them with a mat, before the bed was moved into place.

A 30-year-old woman has been taken into custody for questioning over her part in the murders.

She is alleged to have beaten the deceased and to have cleaned up the scene.