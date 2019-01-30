Coligny farm workers never said sorry, 'deeply hurt' mother testifies

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, the two farm workers convicted of murdering a Coligny teenager, never expressed remorse to his family, the North West High Court heard on Wednesday morning.

"Neither of them ever approached me, in fact they are saying they did not kill my child. I don't know what the truth is," said Agnes Moshoeu, the mother of murdered teenager Matlhomola Mosweu.

Her testimony was in response to questioning by state prosecutor advocate Rapula Molefe, who asked if the two men had ever reached out to her family to express their remorse.

Moshoeu was testifying in aggravation of sentence in the trial of Doorewaard and Schutte, who were convicted in October 2018 of murdering Matlhomola. They were also found guilty of his kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm, after a lengthy trial.

The incident happened on April 20 2017. The 16-year-old Matlhomola was believed to have been thrown out of a moving bakkie.