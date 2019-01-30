Prosecution in Pankie trial cited as ‘ambush’
Portia Sizani has not received a fair trial, defence argues
On Monday, Sizani’s legal representative, advocate Johan Wessels, informed the court that his client, though in Port Elizabeth, had taken ill and would not be able to attend court proceedings.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.