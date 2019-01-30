Boy, 10, uses his savings to buy new bicycle for petrol attendant

"Vaughn has been collecting all the silver money around the house for months, saving for a 'holiday' for us. He saved about R600, which he wanted to use for a night away. One night he came to me and asked if I really wanted a holiday. When I asked him why, he said he would rather put his savings towards helping Tony get his bike," the mom said.

So they cracked open the piggy bank and took all the silver coins to Game, where he bought Antonio the bicycle.

"Our children make us proud on so many occasions but today my heart and his is so full of the joy at the kind man's face as he - rather stunned - accepted his gift from this 10-year-old boy," Preston said.

She added that Game also gave both Vaughn and Tony vouchers valued at R699 each.

Antonio said he didn't expect Vaughn to use his own savings to buy him the bicycle.

"I have a six-year-old son, so I’m very familiar with what boys like to talk about. We talk about boy stuff. I use the bike to get to work sometimes and to exercise.

"The first time we met was when Vaughn was feeling ill. I struck up a conversation with him and told him about how my mother used to care for me. He seemed to love the story.

"I’m really touched by this nice gesture. What a wonderful boy!" Antonio said.