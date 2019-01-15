New boys ring old bell on joining Grey

A new tradition was started at Grey High School on Monday morning with the ringing of a bell that has not been heard since 1913, when the boys of the Grey Institute left the Donkin and moved to their new school in Mill Park.

During Monday’s ceremony, each one of the 170 new grade 8 boys entered the school – under the tower – after having his tie put on by one of the matrics.

The rest of the school then called out the “G” – the nickname given to the school’s war cry – the new boys entered the quad and each one rang the bell.

“Welcome! Today you formally form part of this august body,” Rector Chris Erasmus said when he addressed the boys at assembly later.

“In his poem, In Memoriam [Ring out, wild bells], Alfred, Lord Tennyson wrote: ‘Ring out the old, ring in the new.’