Two-year-old girl in hospital after possibly falling during epileptic fit, say police

The mother of the two-year-old girl who is in critical condition after she was believed to have been beaten and dumped at the Motherwell Clinic has been located.

Details emerged over the weekend of how the girls mother, who cannot be named to protect the child’s identity, was tracked down by police on Friday evening.

It appears that the incident could turn out to be a misunderstanding with the child injuring herself after suffering an epileptic attack and then collapsing.

The alarm was raised on Friday afternoon when police appealed to the community to assist them in tracking down an unidentified woman who dumped the child at the Motherwell Clinic on Monday January 7 without leaving her details.

The original police information was that the woman said the child’s name was ‘Mazi’ and then ran off. Due to the severity of the head injuries, the clinic transferred her to Dora Nginza Hospital and is currently still on life support.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that the mother,24-year-old was located together with the friend who dropped the girl at the clinic, after extensive search by detectives.

The child lives with her mother in Wells Estate who allegedly left the girl with a friend when she went out.

“The mother says that the child was not in her care at the time of the incident,” he said.