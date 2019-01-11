Falling through the cracks

The heartbreaking stories of unregistered pupils in the Bay desperately trying to find places in the new year were encapsulated by a five-year-old who asked, “Mama, where are we going? School is the other way.” Busisa Ntlabati, 5, struggled to come to grips with the thought of not attending his first year of “big school” when he and his mother, Busisiwe Ngqungwana-Ntlabati, started their walk to the education district office on Wednesday after being turned away at Malabar Primary School due to ...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.