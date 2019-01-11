Temples on Mars to rock Bay fans

London-based progressive rock band Temples on Mars will embark on their first South African tour and perform in Port Elizabeth on Saturday January 26. The quartet – including two South African members bassist Darren (Daz) Carikas and guitarist Gerald Gill – materialised in 2017 when former members of Agent, The Spindle Sect and Starseed came together.

