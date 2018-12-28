Clifton beach targeted for ‘mass protests’
The beach will be full of life for residents of the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Clifton at the weekend as #ReclaimClifton organisers hope to fill Fourth Beach with protesters.
Prominent #FeesMustFall leaders have entered the fray after it emerged that a private security company, Professional Protection Alternatives, ordered people to leave the beach on Sunday night.
Beachgoers called a local radio station as far back as Thursday last week, complaining about the activities of the security firm on the beach.
The City of Cape Town has distanced itself from the security company, as has the Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers’ Association.
On Thursday, one of the organisers of #ReclaimClifton, Phumzile Jack, said they expected more than 1,000 protesters to gather at Fourth Beach at 6pm on Friday.
Jack said protesters had indicated they intended visiting the beach daily until New Year’s Day.
He claimed the security company had been hired by “racists” who did not want to share the beach with black people.
However, there are indications that beachgoers of all races were kicked off the beach.
“There are black people who own property in the area who say they have also experienced racism even though they own multimillion-rand homes,” Jack said.
“A lot of people have responded to our call.”
#FeesMustFall protester Chumani Maxwele, who was instrumental in the removal of Cecil Rhodes’s stature at the University of Cape Town, is one of the organisers of #ReclaimClifton.
Maxwele said he was one of the beachgoers who were driven off the beach on Sunday.
He said wealthy homeowners thought they were entitled to the beach.
“We were here that evening,” he said. “We know white people are offended by black people on the beach.
“If you visit the First to the Fourth beaches you will find the beaches are personalised. The discrimination of black people in these areas is deep.”
Activist Fatima Shabodien, who has been vocal about the matter on social media, said she would support Friday’s protest and had organised another for Saturday evening.
Shabodien was one of the beachgoers who questioned the security company’s authority when they were told the beach closes at 8pm.
“We understand that there is action planned for Gordon’s Bay as well,” she said.
“This thing is widespread. We will support our comrades from #FeesMustFall, they are not the enemy. We are clear on who the enemy is.”
Professional Protection Alternatives CEO Alwyn Landman told News24 on Wednesday that his guards had been brought in to help the city’s law enforcement officials after two 15-year-olds were raped.
Landman denied that his company closed the beach, saying council law enforcement officers were responsible.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said no rape incidents had been registered at Camps Bay police station on Sunday.
“Information at the disposal of the SAPS suggests there was an attempt to sexually violate a 15-year-old girl. However, that was prevented by a group of beachgoers, who reported the incident to police,” she said.
“The victim and her family refused to open a case against the suspect, who is known to them. It is on this basis the SAPS refutes allegations that the security company was asked to intervene following two rape incidents. Reports of unruly behaviour by beachgoers are also disputed.”
Potelwa said the police were investigating three assault cases against a security company in the area.
“The complainants, two beach vendors and an acquaintance of a female restaurant employee, opened assault cases against the private security personnel for different incidents.”
The city council also distanced itself from Professional Protection Alternatives.
Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said: “We note the statement issued by the company in question indicating that they were operating on the authority of the City of Cape Town. The statement is inaccurate.”
Bosman said the city had no contract with the company and had never given it any authority to enforce its bylaws.
He said complaints about the security company’s conduct should be directed to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.
“Any person who feels they have been threatened or intimidated by [the company’s staff] . . . can lay a charge with the police.”