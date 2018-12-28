Clifton beach targeted for ‘mass protests’

The beach will be full of life for residents of the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Clifton at the weekend as #ReclaimClifton organisers hope to fill Fourth Beach with protesters.

Prominent #FeesMustFall leaders have entered the fray after it emerged that a private security company, Professional Protection Alternatives, ordered people to leave the beach on Sunday night.

Beachgoers called a local radio station as far back as Thursday last week, complaining about the activities of the security firm on the beach.

The City of Cape Town has distanced itself from the security company, as has the Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers’ Association.

On Thursday, one of the organisers of #ReclaimClifton, Phumzile Jack, said they expected more than 1,000 protesters to gather at Fourth Beach at 6pm on Friday.

Jack said protesters had indicated they intended visiting the beach daily until New Year’s Day.

He claimed the security company had been hired by “racists” who did not want to share the beach with black people.

However, there are indications that beachgoers of all races were kicked off the beach.

“There are black people who own property in the area who say they have also experienced racism even though they own multimillion-rand homes,” Jack said.

“A lot of people have responded to our call.”