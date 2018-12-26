Christmas is like a ‘thunderstorm’: Zuma
Merry Christmas to you and yours. pic.twitter.com/aHMSpqa5RH— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 25, 2018
Christmas is compulsory‚ like a “thunderstorm”.
That is what former president Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday in his Christmas Day message on Twitter which even featured some background music for the occasion.
“We all go through it together. Let us buckle up and enjoy it (Christmas) safely.
“Make you feel the love this special day. May all of your wishes and dreams come true. And may you feel this happiness all year round.”
Here were some of the responses:
Thank you for taking the effort of putting some musicals in the background Baba pic.twitter.com/Uh5mkrpxui— Man's Finding Peace 🇫🇷 (@Wayne_O_Wesi) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas 🎄 baba, that shirt is proper man pic.twitter.com/60yWm5IzVv— Ndivhu Matsila (@Nmatsila) December 25, 2018
Merry Christmas to you uBaba, but yeerrr the Liquor Store is closed maan, thixo wase George Koch! pic.twitter.com/1l4on1wljA— Ronney Marhule (@RonneyMarhule) December 25, 2018
It’s official guys, we can now open those Choice Assorteds pic.twitter.com/3WoiO7Y8jM— Ndumiso Buthelezi (@Nduh_SA) December 25, 2018