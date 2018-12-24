Uitenhage suffers water crisis

Burst pipes leave large parts of suburbs high and dry for four days

“You can go without electricity, but no one can afford to go without water,” Strelitzia Park neighbourhood watch administrator Marietjie Holtshauzen says.Large parts of Uitenhage’s Strelitzia Park and Vanes Estate suburbs have been battling for about four days due to burst water pipes.

