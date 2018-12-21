News

Three die in accident along R56

By Herald Reporter - 21 December 2018
Three more people have died on Eastern Cape roads
Three more people died on Eastern Cape roads on Friday morning, this time on the R56 road between Ugie and Elliot.

A minibus taxi collided head on with a sedan, killing the three of the five occupants of the sedan - the driver and two passengers.

Ten more people sustained critical to minor injuries.

The injured have been taken to Maclear Hospital for further medical examination and assistance.

The case of culpable homicide has been opened at Ugie Saps for further investigation.

