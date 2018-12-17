South Africa’s political landscape is full of fake revolutionaries who merely pretend to care about poverty and disempowerment‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday.

“Dishonest politicians exploit the real frustrations and hardships of people for their own power and wealth‚” he told a Day of Reconciliation event in Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg.

“They create the illusion that they stand on the side of the poor.

“Some of them [wear] the overalls of the working class or the uniforms of domestic workers as part of this illusion‚ but these are just props and costumes,” Maimane said.

Both the ANC and the EFF fell into this category, he said.

“There’s a word for such people. We call them populists‚ and they prey on vulnerable people’s desperation.

“They make promises that sound too good to be true – they are too good to be true.

“They have no intention of ever fulfilling these promises.

“They will say whatever they think people want to hear to get their votes.

“They will use language and names that sound progressive‚ while robbing their own people blind.”

These politicians spoke of radical economic transformation‚ while they really meant “radical wealth accumulation”‚ Maimane said.

“They speak of black economic empowerment‚ while they really mean ANC crony enrichment.

“And they speak of land reform and land restitution‚ while they really mean state control and ownership of all land‚ including the land owned by poor South Africans‚” the DA leader said.

He said land was an important and emotive issue in SA, and rightly so.

For centuries‚ most of the country’s people had been denied the right not only to live where they wanted to, but to own their own land‚ and pass this land on to their children.

Justice and redress demanded that this be corrected, and that it be done quickly.

“When done right‚ this is something that will build a stronger‚ united South Africa – where more people have access to the economy, where more people can build their own wealth.

“But in the hands of the populists‚ it simply becomes a tool for dividing people and whipping up anger.

“When both the EFF and ANC talk about land reform‚ their only goal is to create a divide – an enemy – and then exploit the issue for votes.

“They don’t want South Africans to own land.

“They don’t want you to be able to grow an investment‚ access capital or pass this on to your children.

“They want you to live at the mercy of the state – forever a tenant‚” Maimane said.