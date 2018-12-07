One of EC's most wanted robbery suspects arrested

One of the Eastern Cape’s most wanted robbery suspects - believed to be behind the Kareedouw police station robbery in August and at least two other robberies - has been arrested in Port Elizabeth.

The breakthrough came at about 6:30pm on Thursday when police received a tip-off about the suspect being spotted driving a Renault in the Motherwell area.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the information initially came from the Swartkops police station regarding another open investigation.

“The detectives were following up leads when they received the tip-off and also activated the Motherwell Operational Command Centre members to assist,” he said.

“Several police vehicles were deployed to scout the area looking for the man.”

Beetge said the Renault was spotted parked in Ntenenengo Street in Nu29, Motherwell.

“Undercover units were watching the car with several marked police back up vehicles waiting nearby. As the suspect was getting into the car, police surrounded the vehicle and caught him.

“He was in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol however surrendered when the police surrounded him,” he said.

“The firearm was found in his possession but no shots were fired.”

The 45-year-old suspect, who was alone, is wanted for the Kareedouw police station robbery on August 4 where officials were held hostage inside the police station.

Two R5 rifles and three 9mm pistols were stolen.

In November, detectives also arrested police Constable Yandiswa Siyasanga Feni, 30, for allegedly being part of the heist and conspiring with the robbers.

Asked about the details around the two business robberies in Grahamstown area, Beetge said detectives were gathering details on the actual robberies.

“He is being detained for being found in illegal possession of a firearm,” he added.

“We suspect that he is linked to other robberies in the Bay and across the province however detectives are working on linking him to those robberies.”

Beetge said the serial number on the firearm found in the man’s possession had been filed off.

“At this stage the ballistics testing will reveal if the firearm was used in other robberies and where the firearm was stolen from.”

It is unknown if it is one of the stolen state firearms however police confirmed that it is a Vector – a pistol used by the SA Police.

Motherwell Cluster Commander Major General Dawie Rabie welcome the arrest and warned criminals that police would track them down wherever they were hiding.

“If you commit the crime, be ready to do the time. We (the police) are committed to ensure a safer festive season for law abiding citizens and will ensure that there are no hiding places for criminals.”