Policewoman robbed of uniform

A KwaNobuhle policewoman was stripped and robbed of her clothing during a bizarre robbery on Tuesday morning.

The attack happened at about 5am.

By 3:30pm, police - who took several hours to provide information about the incident - said the 30-year-old policewoman, who has since been taken to Cuyler Clinic, was based at KwaNobuhle Police Station in Uitenhage.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the woman was on her way to work in a jikileza taxi when she was overpowered and stripped of her police uniform.

“Her assailant also attempted to force himself onto her but she managed to free herself from her attacker with the assistance of the driver. The driver stopped the taxi and dropped her off in Silvertown, Kwanobuhle, where a community member assisted her and alerted the police. She was severely traumatised and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” Swart said.

At this stage, it appears the policewoman did not have her firearm in her possession.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the attack.

“Attacks on women and children will not be tolerated especially when it is a police officer who was reporting for duty to serve and protect her community. We appeal to the community to expose these violent criminals and to report them to the police.

“We cannot allow them to be living among the law abiding citizens. They must be arrested and sent to jail where they belong.”

Detectives are investigating a case of robbery and attempted rape.