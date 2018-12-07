Armed robbery at petrol station

Three men posing as customers robbed the 24-hour Sasol garage along William Moffett Expressway on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the suspects held a 47-year-old cashier at gunpoint at about 7.15pm and forced the cashier to open the register.

“Two men walked into the shops and one walked to the back section of the store. The other walked to the cashier and pulled out a firearm. The cashier was threatened and complied. Hearing the commotion, another staff member came out of the back room to look,” he said,

“The second staff member was also held at gunpoint.”

A third suspect then joined the other two.

“After the men grabbed the money, they ran out of the store and jumped into a red vehicle that was parked outside. They then sped off from the scene,” he said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

A case of business robbery is being investigated.