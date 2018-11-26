Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde’s daughters are fearing for their own futures‚ according to a social worker’s report.

Newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that his daughters‚ university student Kathryn‚ 20, and 2018 matric pupil twins Josie and Alexandra‚ were anxious about what would happen to them when their father went to jail.

The daughters are expected to testify during sentencing proceedings for the murder of their mother‚ Susan Rohde.

Social worker Rian Perry interviewed family members and drafted a report that was handed in to the high court in Cape Town last week.