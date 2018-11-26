Jason Rohde’s daughters now fear for future
Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde’s daughters are fearing for their own futures‚ according to a social worker’s report.
Newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that his daughters‚ university student Kathryn‚ 20, and 2018 matric pupil twins Josie and Alexandra‚ were anxious about what would happen to them when their father went to jail.
The daughters are expected to testify during sentencing proceedings for the murder of their mother‚ Susan Rohde.
Social worker Rian Perry interviewed family members and drafted a report that was handed in to the high court in Cape Town last week.
The report states that Kathryn is concerned that she will have to take care of her two younger sisters.
She says the rest of the family is either unwilling to take care of them‚ or lacks the means to do so.
Both her mother’s death and her father’s involvement have left Kathryn deeply traumatised, and it has also caused a rift in the family.
Susan’s mother‚ Diane Holmes‚ said the trial had caused tension in her relationship with her granddaughters.
Susan’s father‚ Neville Holmes‚ said he was concerned about his granddaughters.
Rohde‚ former CEO of Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty‚ has been in prison since his conviction on November 8.
He was also convicted for attempting to defeat the ends of justice by staging the murder as a suicide.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe found that Susan’s death was consistent with manual strangulation and asphyxiation.