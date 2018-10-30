News

Bay at forefront of drive to cut plastic in ocean

Project aims to eradicate Africa's marine pollution

By Guy Rogers - 30 October 2018

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is to spearhead an African drive to cut marine plastic pollution.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius
State Capture Inquiry - Day 18: Testimony of former minister of public ...

Most Read

X