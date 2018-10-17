WATCH LIVE | Cheryl Zondi's third day on the stand in Omotoso trial
Cheryl Zondi, who on Tuesday testified about rape and human trafficking accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso's "intense" hold over her returns to the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
Follow proceedings live here:
Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in the trial of controversial pastor, Timothy Omotoso, will face another gruelling day of cross examination in the Port Elizabeth high court in the Eastern Cape. Tuesday, Zondi gave evidence against the tele-evangelist and his co-accused Zukisa Sitho and Lusanda Solani.