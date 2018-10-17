Mayor’s team, chamber get down to business
Key stakeholders meet to discuss economic development of the metro
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and members of the mayoral committee, including mayor Mongameli Bobani, met on Tuesday to discuss economic development in the metro, including tourism, expansion of the airport and a one-stop-shop for investors.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.