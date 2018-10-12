Vicious cycle of ‘throwaway’ babies

“Most can’t afford a R30 pregnancy test.” She said while adoption was offered as an option to women in a crisis pregnancy, the community stigma often led to them not considering it.

“One of the women we saw was brave enough to give her baby up, but she was blamed for everything bad that had happened in her family.

“She was finally kicked out two weeks before her due date.

“Sadly, I think one of the most common denominators between these women in crisis is that most come from relationships of neglect and abuse.”

Elmarie van der Merwe, who has been a safety mom for 57 babies needing care, said she had only ever taken in two who had been abandoned.

“If a mom was desperate enough to abandon her child, there is a whole lot of brokenness there.

“I find it absolutely shocking how people judge and criticise. Do they have any idea?

“It is not that easy for a mom to give up her child.

“By the time that baby is left in the hospital or somewhere else, there are a whole lot of things that went wrong in that woman’s life.

“She would likely not be functioning to such an extent that she would be rational.

“It is completely against the nature of a woman to abandon a baby,” she said.

Pamela Rubushe, a social worker at Dora Nginza Hospital tasked with tracing the families of abandoned children, said she had heard a number of reasons for mothers abandoning their children.

“They say they are young, their parents don’t know, they found out that they are HIV+, the father dumped them or denies paternity, and the boyfriend is not the father.”

She said one mom abandoned a blind baby because the father rejected the child, and others because the child had a physical deformity.

Rubushe said support services were offered to moms who attended antenatal clinics.

“We educate moms about the services available,” she said.

Pietersen said though abortion was legal, women were making choices in extremely pressurised circumstances.

Many of the women who came to the crisis centre had conceived as a result of rape or a coercive relationship.

Blackie said there was little support from government departments.