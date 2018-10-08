Makhanda name ‘sign of progress’
The cementing of Makhanda as the new name for Grahamstown is the 35th town name change in the post-democratic dispensation and the ninth in the Eastern Cape.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.