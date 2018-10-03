Schoolboy murderer gets 15 years

A devastated Port Elizabeth man whose life was shattered when his wife was callously gunned down has described her young killer’s 15-year jail sentence as a joke, saying he and his “angel” were robbed of spending their golden years together. Pieter van Vuuren, of Steytler near Holland Park, was speaking after the sentencing of former Westview Secondary School pupil Esonasipho Mrasi, 18, in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Tuesday for the September 2016 murder of his wife, Magda, 53.

